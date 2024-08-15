Published 19:32 IST, August 15th 2024
Pro Kabaddi Stars Pardeep and Maninder Take Part in Special Flag Hoisting Ceremony
From time immemorial, kabaddi has been one of the most followed and loved sports in the Indian sporting ecosystem.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Pro Kabaddi Stars Pardeep and Maninder Take Part in Special Flag Hoisting Ceremony Ahead of PKL Season 11 Auction | Image: Special Arrangement
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
19:32 IST, August 15th 2024