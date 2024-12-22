Puneri Paltan Look To Finish PKL Season 11 On A High As A Tribute To Their Fans

The Season 10 champions of the PKL, Puneri Paltan, have not had the best season by their lofty standards. However, on home turf, in the third leg of PKL Season 11, they have entertained their fans, and will be keen to do so once more when they take on the Tamil Thalaivas in their final game.

The Puneri Paltan fell out of the race for the Playoff berth, when the Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated the Bengal Warriorz, just before their game against the Telugu Titans. Skipper Akash Shinde though is looking at the positives for the team. He said, “One of the positives for the Puneri Paltan this season is that the young players have performed well. And it is something that motivates the seniors as well.”

The Puneri Paltan understandably want to bid farewell to PKL Season 11 on a high. When asked about the final game, Akash Shinde said, “It is important for us to give the gift of the victory in the final game for the fans of the Puneri Paltan. It is the love from the fans which motivates us on the mat. Our young players did well today, and we hope they can do the same in the final game.”

Assistant coach Ajay Thakur was also clear in his message to the team for the final game. He said, “Our season in PKL ends with the league stage, and in our final game we will play for the Puneri Paltan and for the fans, and for everyone who has supported us so much through the season. We will not take the game lightly, and we will prepare for the game against Tamil Thalaivas with our full intensity and efforts. We want to finish the season on a high and we want to be able go back with the good memories of the win.”

“The fans in Pune are fantastic and even though we haven’t done that well, they have always come and filled the stadium to show their support for us. So, it feels good to see that the team is getting the support from the fans,” the assistant coach signed off.

Preview for Matches on December 23

The first game of the day will see the Gujarat Giants take on the Dabang Delhi K.C. While the Gujarat Giants will be keen to end the season on a high, the Dabang Delhi K.C. side will want to keep their momentum going as they head into the Playoffs next.

Game 2 will see the Puneri Paltan take the mat for one final time this season when they play the Tamil Thalaivas. Both teams will be playing for pride, and especially the Puneri Paltan, who are on home turf.

Schedule for the PKL Season 11 match on Monday, December 23

Match 1 – Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – 8 pm