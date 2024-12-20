Telugu Titans Stay In The Hunt For Playoff Berth After Win Against Puneri Paltan

The Telugu Titans had an excellent outing on the mat, as they stormed past the Puneri Paltan, to stay alive in the race for the final playoff berth in PKL Season, at the Badminton Hall, in the Balewadi Sports Complex, on Friday. The Telugu Titans won 48-36, with Pawan Sehrawat scoring 15 points, Ashish Narwal adding 11 and Ankit getting his High-5 as well.

Pawan Sehrawat looked to give his side a quick start, as the Telugu Titans picked up an early 2-point lead. The Puneri Paltan were playing catch up, and it was their defence who were leading the charge. Along expected lines, the Hi-Flyer Pawan was scoring at a fast pace which kept the Telugu Titans, who had to win, in the lead. In the other corner, Aryavardhan Navale and Aman were leading the charge for the Puneri Paltan.

Young Aryavardhan Navale was matching Pawan Sehrawat raid for raid, in what was turning out to be a close match. The Telugu Titans though were doing just about enough to keep the Season 10 champions at bay, especially with Pawan Sehrawat leading the way. The Telugu Titans then landed an ALL OUT, and now led by 8 points, with 5 minutes to go. A couple of minutes later, Pawan completed his 8th Super 10 of the season, and his side were starting to dominate proceedings. At halftime, the Telugu Titans were leading 25-16.

Puneri Paltan’s Aryavardhan Navale kicked off the second half with a five-point raid, and landed the ALL OUT on the Telugu Titans, and reduced the deficit to 3 points. The Puneri Paltan had cranked up the intensity, and were asking questions off their opponents. But the Telugu Titans responded well, and held onto a 5-point lead at the half-hour mark. The contest was on a knife-edge, with both sides going the kill.

The Telugu Titans continued to build from there, and then they scored an ALL-OUT, which made it an 11-point lead. The Puneri Paltan’s Aman then registered his High-5, in the process sending Pawan to the bench. But it was too little too late for the Puneri Paltan, as the Telugu Titans romped over the line, picking up a handsome win.

Schedule for PKL Season 11 match on Saturday, December 21:

Match 1 – Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants – 8 pm