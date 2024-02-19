Advertisement

In a revolutionary move, women kabaddi players in India will be in action for the first time in the Women's Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 that will see the players coming from multiple states from February 20 to February 26 at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

Yuva Kabaddi Series, known for handpicked aspiring youth Kabaddi players since its inception in 2022 as a premier all-year-round tournament, will now also be ensuring women's players (below 75 kgs) get similar opportunities in a game-changing initiative.



This women’s kabaddi tournament will witness a total of 19 high-intensity matches with 120 players from six different states including Rajasthan, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi.



"We have brought the JSG Women's Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 to create a platform for the women Kabaddi players in the country where they can not only showcase their talents but also create a strong career path for themselves. For the first time, women kabaddi players will compete in an edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series. We are expecting high-intensity clashes between all the teams,” commented the CEO of Yuva Kabaddi Series, Mr Vikas Gautam.

The week-long tournament will witness two rounds, a single round-robin preliminary phase from where the top 4 teams will qualify for the summit round. The tournament has a total prize pool of ₹12.5 lakhs where the champions will be awarded ₹5 lakhs prize money while the first and second runners-up will get ₹2.50 lakhs and ₹1 lakh respectively.



The season opener will be played between Aravalli Arrows and Himalayan Tahrs on Tuesday. The thrilling actions can be watched Live on FanCode.

The participating teams are:

Palani Tuskers, Aravalli Arrows, Murthal Magnets, Periyar Panthers, Himalayan Tahrs, Panchala Pride

The Two-Round Schedule:

Survival Round: February 20-24

Summit Round: February 25-26

