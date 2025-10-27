Kerala Turns Gold into Goodwill - CM’s Gold Cup, Housing Aid for 50 Underprivileged School Champions

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday announced that the upcoming State School Sports Meet will introduce the Chief Minister's Gold Cup for the district securing the overall championship, marking a historic milestone.



The cup, crafted as an emblem of Kerala's cultural identity, contains 940.24 grams of 22-carat BIS 916 hallmarked gold. Additionally, in his Facebook post yesterday, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty also announced a new initiative to construct houses for 50 meritorious students who won gold medals in the Kerala State School Olympics but come from economically weaker backgrounds.



The minister said the CPM Idukki District Committee will build a house for Idukki native Devapriya, while Kerala Scouts and Guides will construct one for Kozhikode's Devananda. Sivankutty urged individuals and organisations to contact the Public Education Department to sponsor houses under the scheme, stating that the response so far has been encouraging.



"I personally witnessed the condition of the homes of some athletes who participated in the State School Olympics. Some have won gold and set meet records. Devapriya is a native of Idukki. The CPI M. Idukki District Committee has announced that it will provide a house. Kerala Scouts and Guides under the Department of General Education. A house will be built for Devananda, a native of Kozhikode. I understand that there are many people like this.



Therefore, the Department of Public Education is embarking on a major project. This scheme provides houses to deserving students who have won gold at the Kerala School Olympics. The current target is to provide fifty houses. Various organisations have been contacted for this.



The response has been very positive." He further added in a post, "The Department of Public Education is making a request to the good people of Kerala. If those who are interested in providing houses under this scheme approach the department, it will be a great help to poor children. Everyone is requested to take action accordingly."