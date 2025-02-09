‘Khel Mahakumbh’ Champions India’s Traditional Sports: Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Mallakhamb And More Take Central Stage

On the fourth day of 'Khel Mahakumbh,' organized by Kreeda Bharati and TYC in Sector 10 of the mela kshetra, esteemed dignitaries including former DGP of Uttarakhand and Vice-Chancellor of the Sports University, Haryana, Mr. Ashok Kumar, and Joint Secretary of the Indian Olympic Association, Dr. Alaknanda Ashok, graced the session. Renowned mountaineer Narendra Yadav, who braved -52°C to conquer Antarctica’s highest peak, was also present.

Ashok Kumar Shares Insights Regarding Promoting Sports

During the session, Mr. Ashok Kumar shared his insights and experiences in promoting sports among aspiring athletes. He emphasized that discipline is essential in both the police force and sports, and underscored the collective responsibility to elevate India’s traditional sports. He advocated for the inclusion of Kabaddi in the Olympics, the introduction of Kho-Kho and Yoga at the Asian Games, and the further global expansion of Mallakhamb. He highlighted the importance of setting a national goal of securing at least 70 Olympic medals.

Dr. Alaknanda Ashok reiterated that efforts are ongoing to bring the 2036 Olympics to India, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is actively promoting traditional Indian sports. She stressed the significance of encouraging female participation in athletics and emphasized the necessity of integrating cultural values into sports training.

Mountaineer Narendra Yadav shared his journey of overcoming challenges in extreme conditions, emphasizing perseverance and patience as key to success. He praised Kreeda Bharati’s initiative in promoting traditional sports alongside cultural heritage, calling it a commendable step toward strengthening India’s sports identity.

Results From The Final Round Of Mallakhamb

The final round of the traditional Indian sport Mallakhamb took place today, featuring three major formats: Pole Mallakhamb, Rope Mallakhamb, and Hanging Mallakhamb. The final competition was held in the Pole Mallakhamb category, with winners in various categories as follows:

Under-19 Boys: Sujal (Braj)

Under-19 Girls: Madivanini (Tamil Nadu)

Above-19 Boys: Kaushal (Braj)

Above-19 Girls: Sonia Kushwaha (Kanpur)

Mallakhamb, believed to have been pioneered by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is now being actively promoted at an international level.

Alongside Mallakhamb, competitions in Kho-Kho, Kerala’s famous martial art Kalaripayattu, and archery were also held today. The highly anticipated Kho-Kho finals are set to take place on February 10.

In addition to sporting events, the day featured vibrant cultural and artistic performances by children from Kerala and other states. International yoga trainer Aarti Pal demonstrated advanced yogic techniques, emphasizing the importance of yoga in daily life and athletic training.

Prominent dignitaries present at today’s event included Kreeda Bharati’s Uttar Pradesh President Mr. Avneesh Singh, Vice President Mr. Angad Singh, Meerut Province President Mr. Ashok Mittal, Uttarakhand Province Secretary Mr. Bharat Chauhan, and TYC Director Ms. Geeta Singh, among other senior officials.