Published 21:30 IST, August 22nd 2024
Kirk Ferentz, assistant suspended for No. 25 Iowa's opener over recruiting violation, reports say
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and an assistant coach will be suspended for the No. 25 Hawkeyes' opener against Illinois State on Aug. 31 over a violation while recruiting quarterback Cade McNamara,
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kirk Ferentz | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
21:30 IST, August 22nd 2024