  LA Dodgers spent big in free agency before winning big. The 2025 class might be even deeper

Published 23:41 IST, November 5th 2024

LA Dodgers spent big in free agency before winning big. The 2025 class might be even deeper

The Los Angeles Dodgers spent big last offseason before winning big this postseason, taking home a World Series title after committing more than $1 billion on players like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Teoscar Hernández.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers pose for a team picture | Image: AP Photo
