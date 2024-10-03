sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Toilet seat tax | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • FIT India Swachhta Freedom Run to culminate with Unity Run on Oct 31

Published 16:01 IST, October 3rd 2024

FIT India Swachhta Freedom Run to culminate with Unity Run on Oct 31

The nationwide 'FIT India Swachhta Freedom Run', that was flagged off to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary here, will culminate with a Unity Run on October 31 to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
FIT India Swachhta Freedom Run to culminate with Unity Run on Oct 31
FIT India Swachhta Freedom Run to culminate with Unity Run on Oct 31 | Image: pib.gov.in/
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

16:01 IST, October 3rd 2024