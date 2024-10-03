Published 16:01 IST, October 3rd 2024
FIT India Swachhta Freedom Run to culminate with Unity Run on Oct 31
The nationwide 'FIT India Swachhta Freedom Run', that was flagged off to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary here, will culminate with a Unity Run on October 31 to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.
Press Trust Of India
