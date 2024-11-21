Published 22:27 IST, November 21st 2024
League One Volleyball lands additional investment of $100 million with 1st pro season nearing launch
Three investment groups have committed a combined $100 million in new funding for League One Volleyball, which owns dozens of junior clubs across the country and will operate a professional league that will launch in January.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
League One Volleyball lands additional investment of $100 million | Image: AP
