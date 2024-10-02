sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:49 IST, October 2nd 2024

LeBron James is feeling 'pure joy' as he begins Lakers training camp alongside son Bronny

LeBron James is beginning his 22nd training camp this week with the Los Angeles Lakers, and this one will be a unique experience.The NBA's career scoring leader is sharing a locker room and a court with Bronny James, his 19-year-old son and the Lakers’ second-round draft pick .

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
LeBron James and Bronny James
LeBron James and Bronny James | Image: AP
