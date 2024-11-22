sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:30 IST, November 22nd 2024

Leverkusen forward Boniface injured on Nigeria duty again

Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface has been ruled out for several games and possibly the rest of the year with a thigh injury sustained on international duty for Nigeria, coach Xabi Alonso said Friday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024
Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 | Image: AP
