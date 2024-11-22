Published 22:30 IST, November 22nd 2024
Leverkusen forward Boniface injured on Nigeria duty again
Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface has been ruled out for several games and possibly the rest of the year with a thigh injury sustained on international duty for Nigeria, coach Xabi Alonso said Friday.
Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 | Image: AP
