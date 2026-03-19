Updated 19 March 2026 at 10:18 IST
Lionel Messi EDGES Cristiano Ronaldo to Become Fastest-Ever to 900 Goals Despite Loss vs Nashville
Messi vs Ronaldo: The Argentinian superstar has created history by becoming the fastest to 900 goals. He went past his long-time rivals Cristiano Ronaldo in the process.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Messi vs Ronaldo: The Argentinian superstar, Lionel Messi, has created history by becoming the fastest to 900 goals. He went past his long-time rivals Cristiano Ronaldo in the process. Messi joined Ronaldo to become the second-ever player to go past the 900-goal barrier. In the seventh-minute of the game, Messi opened the scoring with his 900th career goal for club. But after that, he couldn’t find the net again.
Messi Pips Ronaldo
Ronaldo had achieved the feat earlier, in September 2024. CR7, as he is popularly known, has now scored 965 goals. Messi reached the 900-goal mark in 1,142 matches, quicker than Ronaldo, who took 1,236 games.
After going past 900, Messi said he would try and become the first footballer to score 1000 goals.
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Just behind Messi and Ronaldo, third in the all-time goal-scoring list is former legend Pele with 765 goals. Robert Lewandowski is fourth in the list with 692 goals.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 19 March 2026 at 10:15 IST