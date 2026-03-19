Lionel Messi EDGES Cristiano Ronaldo to Become Fastest-Ever to 900 Goals Despite Loss vs Nashville

Messi vs Ronaldo: The Argentinian superstar, Lionel Messi, has created history by becoming the fastest to 900 goals. He went past his long-time rivals Cristiano Ronaldo in the process. Messi joined Ronaldo to become the second-ever player to go past the 900-goal barrier. In the seventh-minute of the game, Messi opened the scoring with his 900th career goal for club. But after that, he couldn’t find the net again.

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Messi Pips Ronaldo

Ronaldo had achieved the feat earlier, in September 2024. CR7, as he is popularly known, has now scored 965 goals. Messi reached the 900-goal mark in 1,142 matches, quicker than Ronaldo, who took 1,236 games.

After going past 900, Messi said he would try and become the first footballer to score 1000 goals.

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