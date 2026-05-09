Lionel Messi Plays Down Age-Old Rivalry With Cristiano Ronaldo: ''Nothing Personal'
Messi vs Ronaldo: Global football icon Lionel Messi broke silence on his long-standing 'sporting rivalry' with Cristiano Ronaldo in the most beautiful manner.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Messi vs Ronaldo: Global football icon Lionel Messi broke silence on his long-standing 'sporting rivalry' with Cristiano Ronaldo in the most beautiful manner. Labeling it as a ‘beautiful sporting rivalry’, Messi admitted that there is nothing personal and the relationship has always been good and respectful.
‘Beautiful sporting rivalry’
“What happened was a beautiful sporting rivalry,” Lionel Messi said when asked about his long-running competition with Ronaldo.
“It’s something natural in the world of football. I was at Barcelona, and he was at Real Madrid, and we were competing for everything both collectively and individually, so people were always comparing us,” Messi added.
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“But our relationship was always good and respectful, and everything that happened was purely athletic. There was nothing personal,” Messi added.
The Inter Miami star also said he and Ronaldo did not meet frequently outside football occasions, with their interactions largely limited to matches and award ceremonies. “We didn’t meet often except at matches or award ceremonies, and we were always on good terms,” he said.
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G.O.A.T Rivalry
The rivalry between them has been epic and fans have supported them at all times throughout their careers. Now, they are at the twilight period of their illustrious careers. Currently, Messi is in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, while Cristiano Ronaldo remains with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades there have been non-stop debates over the two icons over who is the best. For the unversed, Messi has a World Cup to his name which Ronaldo does not. Interesting to see how long can the two legends continue to impress the fans and fill up the stadiums.