Lionel Messi Scripts FIFA World Cup History: Argentina Legend Sets New All-Time Goals Record With Stunning Double

Lionel Messi became the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, netting twice during Argentina's 2-0 ​Group J win over Austria on Monday.

The double also ‌extended Messi's scoring streak to six consecutive World Cup matches.

The Argentina captain had moved level with Brazilian great Marta, whose 17 goals in ​the women's tournament had stood as the overall record, ​before moving clear and setting a new outright benchmark ⁠for combined men's and women's World Cup scoring.

He also ​extended his tally to five goals at this year's edition.

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Messi crowned ​a flowing Argentina move in Dallas, starting the attack before arriving unmarked in the penalty area to sweep a first-time finish into the bottom ​corner from Facundo Medina's low cross, before later adding a ​stoppage-time second as he reacted quickest inside the box to seal the victory.

The ‌Argentine ⁠talisman, who turns 39 later this week, had earlier missed a golden opportunity when he sent a penalty wide after Lautaro Martinez was fouled.

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The goal sparked celebrations among a sea ​of Argentina shirts ​in Dallas, ⁠with chants of Messi's name echoing around the stadium as, four decades after Diego Maradona's iconic ​exploits, Argentina's latest number 10 continued to ​build his ⁠own World Cup legacy.