Lungi Ngidi Suffers Serious Head Injury In IPL Clash, Delhi Traffic Police Green Corridor Gets DC Pacer To Hospital In 11 Minutes | VIDEO

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi suffered a serious head injury on Saturday during the IPL 2026 fixture against Punjab Kings at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The tragic incident triggered an immediate medical and traffic response that saw him reach the hospital in just 11 minutes. According to reports, the South African fast bowler was fielding at mid-off in the third over of the PBKS innings when he attempted to track back for a catch off Priyansh Arya’s bat.

Ngidi misjudged the ball and landed heavily on his head, leaving him motionless on the outfield and silencing the packed stadium. The medical staff rushed to his aid immediately, and after an initial assessment, an ambulance was called directly onto the field to evacuate him.

In the national capital, where match-day congestion around the stadium is routine, the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) created a green corridor to ensure unhindered passage. Coordinated by ACP (Traffic) Sanjay Singh, the ambulance covered the distance to BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in just 11 minutes, drawing praise for the seamless coordination between stadium medics and traffic police.

First Time Ambulance Enters Cricket Field In IPL

The sight of an ambulance driving onto the pitch marked a first in the 19-year history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The spectators watched in shock as Ngidi was stretchered off, with teammates and opponents visibly concerned. Social media was soon flooded with messages of support.

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Delhi Capitals later confirmed via their official X handle that the 30-year-old seamer was stable and due to be discharged shortly from the hospital. The franchise expressed gratitude to the medical teams and Delhi Traffic Police for their rapid response.

Meanwhile, the incident has earned praise for the Delhi Traffic Police for their commendable arrangement and preparedness to tackle this critical situation. Reports suggested that Ngidi received urgent care within minutes, which was attributed to the pre-planned medical protocols and the green corridor, which ensured no time was lost navigating Delhi’s typically heavy traffic.

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Praise For Coordination Amid On-Field Scare

While the match continued, Ngidi's quick transfer to the hospital was seen as a textbook example of inter-agency coordination during a major sporting event. ACP Sanjay Singh’s team ensured signal-free movement for the ambulance, a crucial factor given the seriousness of a head injury.