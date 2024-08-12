Published 11:16 IST, August 12th 2024
Lydia Ko finally gets her Olympic gold; It puts her into the LPGA Hall of Fame
Lydia Ko completed her Olympic medal collection on Saturday with the most valuable of of them all, a gold medal that puts the 27-year-old Kiwi into the LPGA Hall of Fame.
Lydia Ko waves to the crowd wearing her gold medal during the medal ceremony following the final round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Le Golf National | Image: AP
