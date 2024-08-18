sb.scorecardresearch
Mac Jones throws a pair of TD passes and moves closer to securing a backup job as Jags top Bucs 20-7

Mac Jones threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns, taking a step toward formally securing Jacksonville’s backup job, and the Jaguars beat Tampa Bay 20-7 in a preseason game featuring few starters Saturday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Mac Jones
Mac Jones | Image: AP
