Published 10:04 IST, August 22nd 2024
Leon MacDonald quits as All Blacks assistant coach after “differences” with head coach Robertson
Leon MacDonald has quit as assistant coach of the All Blacks ahead of the squad's departure for two Rugby Championship tests in South Africa.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
New Zealand players perform at the haka in front of Argentina’s team, bottom, ahead of their rugby union test match in Wellington, New Zealand | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:04 IST, August 22nd 2024