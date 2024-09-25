sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:08 IST, September 25th 2024

Man City says Rodri has a ligament injury in his right knee but gives no time frame on absence

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has ligament damage in his right knee, the club said Wednesday without giving a time frame for his potential absence

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
