Published 17:08 IST, September 25th 2024
Man City says Rodri has a ligament injury in his right knee but gives no time frame on absence
Manchester City midfielder Rodri has ligament damage in his right knee, the club said Wednesday without giving a time frame for his potential absence
- SportFit
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Man City’s Rodri is injured and substituted during Premier League clash with Arsenal | Image: AP
