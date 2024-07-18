sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:39 IST, July 18th 2024

Mandaviya to inaugurate phase 2 of talent identification programme on Friday

Making use of the buzz around the upcoming Paris Olympics, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate the second phase of the the government’s ambitious Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI) programme here on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Khelo India
