Published 14:39 IST, July 18th 2024
Mandaviya to inaugurate phase 2 of talent identification programme on Friday
Making use of the buzz around the upcoming Paris Olympics, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate the second phase of the the government’s ambitious Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI) programme here on Friday.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Khelo India | Image: Khelo India
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:39 IST, July 18th 2024