Published 19:23 IST, November 17th 2024
McIlroy tied for lead with Hojgaard and Rozner after 3rd round in Dubai as hot-headed Hatton fades
— Rory McIlroy was tied for the lead with Rasmus Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner heading into the final round of the season-ending World Tour Championship as the Northern Irishman closed in on a sixth Race to Dubai title on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
McIlroy tied for lead | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
19:23 IST, November 17th 2024