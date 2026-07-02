Metal Detector Stops Messi Too: Argentine Legend's US Airport Security Check Goes Viral, Fans Split Between Praise And Laughter | WATCH

Miami: In the United States, even football’s most recognisable figure, Lionel Messi, is not exempt from the queues and beeps of airport security. The Argentine legend and current captain of the national side, Lionel Messi, was seen passing through a routine security screening as Argentina travelled to Miami ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 tie against Cabo Verde. A video clip of the football star has also surfaced on social media, drawing mixed reactions online, with netizens bursting into splits over Messi's funny reaction.

According to reports, the team was making its way through the terminal when every player and member of staff was asked to follow the standard checks prior to boarding. Despite global stature, Messi too stepped through the metal detector like everyone else, as no shortcuts were offered and none were expected by the security personnel deployed at the airport.

The moment of routine security check procedure at the airport did not go unnoticed. Footage and photos of the 7-time Ballon d’Or winner waiting his turn made the rounds online, drawing a wave of admiration for the airport officials who applied the rules evenly, regardless of fame. However, the fans of the global football legend had a different expression over the incident.

Equal Treatment Draws Attention Online

The viral video captured the moment as the Argentina squad moved through the airport, with Messi joining the line and completing the usual screening without any special exemption. The incident was brief, but it resonated with fans who took to social media to commend the professionalism on display.

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Though some users applauded the no-exceptions approach, others found humour in the situation, pointing out that not even one of the sport’s greatest ever players could bypass a routine check. As the footage surfaced, within hours, the clip had become a talking point, sharing space with pre-match analysis ahead of a pivotal knockout fixture.

Messi’s Golden Boot Chase Continues

Away from the terminal incident, Messi’s focus remains firmly on the pitch. The 39-year-old has been in sparkling form at the 2026 World Cup, netting 6 goals already and placing himself firmly in the Golden Boot conversation. His influence has been central to Argentina’s progression into the knockout rounds, with his leadership and finishing proving decisive in the group stage.

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The defending champions are now preparing for a tricky test against Cabo Verde. Although Argentina will start as favourites, the African side has earned respect throughout the tournament for the organisation at the back and willingness to take on higher-ranked opponents. In knockout football, reputations count for little and Argentina are well aware that one lapse could end their campaign.

Argentina Eyes Round Of 16

As Argentina gears up to face Cabo Verde, Messi's ambition is to guide the side one step closer to another World Cup final. Carrying the hopes of millions, he heads into the Cabo Verde match knowing that his goals and experience could again be the difference.