'An all-out war': Neil Magny Talks High-Stakes Challenge of Facing Carlos Prates at UFC Vegas 100

This week at the UFC Fight Night, veteran UFC Welterweight Fighter, Neil Magny, will come across an emerging prospect in the division, known as the "Nightmare" Carlos Prates. The fight will headline the 100th UFC Vegas Event, a series that began three decades ago. Ahead of the much-anticipated fight, Republic World caught up with one of the protagonists of the main event, Magny himself and put forward some relevant queries in front of him.

From expressing thoughts on fighting Carlos Prates to reflecting on his journey in the UFC, Magny presented his thoughts in a detailed manner. Without further ado, let's take a peek at the excerpts from the conversation.

Q. What are your thoughts on your next opponent, Carlos Prates?

It's a super exciting match, where I'll be facing another undefeated UFC up-and-comer who's coming in to test himself against a seasoned veteran. I’m up for the challenge. The guy has been impressive so far—I watched his fight against Jingliang, and that was an amazing knockout. He’s had a great career in the UFC up to this point, and he could push me to bring out the best version of myself.

Q. What do you think Carlos will bring to the table. What the fight could showcase from your end?

He’s a great striker with strong takedown defense—my kind of fighter. This is going to be an all-out war. I have to bring every weapon I have to this fight, whether it’s striking, grappling, wrestling—everything I can possibly do, I need to bring it out and make sure I come out on top. I know I can go toe-to-toe with him, strike for strike, so I’m going to go out there, mix it up, exchange, and take over. I’m going to have my moment and make it my night.

Q. What are your immediate and long-term goals in the UFC?

The long-term goal has always been the same: UFC gold has been my mission since the day I started here, twelve years ago, and that remains my goal today. But as far as short-term goals go, I’m taking it fight by fight, moment by moment. Every opportunity I’m blessed with, I make sure I give my all. Win, lose, or draw, I’ll go out there, give my best, and train to get the job done. Whatever the outcome, I’ll put everything back into my future and into my family.

Q. Are there any specific fighters under radar?

No, not yet. There are some rematches I’d like to earn down the line, but for the most part, when the UFC offers me a fight, I say "yes" right away. Even this fight—when it came up, the UFC just gave me a date and a location and promised it would be big. I said, "I’ll be there. I’ll be in shape. I’ll be prepared, and I’ll be ready to go."

Q. You have been here in the UFC for over a decade now, how do you summarise your journey here and how did it change your life?

My persistence is what’s carried me through the last twelve years in the UFC. When it comes to my personal life, I’m very fortunate and blessed by the opportunities the UFC has presented me over the years. It’s helped me change not just my son’s life, but my mother’s, my siblings’, and the lives of everyone around me. I’ve been able to reap the benefits of this career and also reach countless athletes, providing them with opportunities to help them achieve their dreams. I’m grateful to be in a position where I’ve been blessed so much that I can give back to others through my platform and earnings. It’s been a very privileged journey over the last 12 years in the UFC.

Q. The UFC has changed a lot over the years. What are some of the biggest differences you’ve noticed in the promotion and the sport itself since you started fighting in it?

I feel very fortunate to have competed through different eras of the UFC over the past 12 years. I’m grateful for where the company is today—it’s grown so much over the past decade and beyond. The UFC has changed people’s lives, including their parents’ lives. One of the things I’m truly grateful for is the humility the staff has kept over the years. I’ve been working with some of these people for over 10 years, and they genuinely care about me, not just as a fighter, but as a person. They check in to see how I’m doing personally, how my kids are doing, how life is going. That’s something I really appreciate—it’s rare, and it makes me feel like my co-workers and comrades care about me. I’m grateful for that.

Q. Who has been the toughest opponent you’ve faced in your career, and what made that fight so difficult for you?

As for toughest opponents, I have to give the tag to Hector Lombard. I remember when I first got that fight offer, I was telling my coach, "Hey, I’m fighting Hector Lombard." Not a single coach was there who wasn’t excited. They were all saying, "Interesting match-up, let’s see what we can do." Now, looking back, I realize how scary that guy was. Going out there and getting the win over him is definitely one of my toughest challenges to date.

Q. How important is your family and support system in your journey as a fighter? How do they influence your performance and mindset?

Right now, my family is the most important thing in my life and my career. These opportunities to compete are great, and it’s awesome to accomplish the goals I set for myself over 20 years ago. But even more importantly, these opportunities allow me to provide for my family—not just financially, but with the time this sport allows me to pour back into my kids. I’m fortunate that I don’t have to punch the clock for 8, 10, or 12 hours a day to provide for them. I get to spend time with my boy and make sure he becomes the best man possible. That’s my biggest motivator—knowing that I’m a dad, and I can’t fail. People depend on me, and I won’t let them down.