Anshul Jubli Stunned By UFC Debutant, Shatters Record With 19 Seconds Knock Out

Quillan Salkilld couldn't have imagined such a blockbuster debut. The Australian needed just 19 seconds to floor India's Anshul Jubli in the early prelims of UFC 312 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

Salkilld landed a solid rigjt hand punch on Jubli and it deemed enough as the referee stopped the fight. Jubli lodged his protest with the referee but the Aussie was already in celebration mode. This was the second fastest finish in the lightweight history with the fastest ever finish was recorded Terrance McKinney at seven seconds. Replay showed the Indian fighter did grab a leg of Salkilld after falling on the ground. This was Jubli's second consecutoive UFC defeat after he lost to Mike Breeden in 2023.

Salkilld was delighted with his UFC debut. As quoted by the mmafighting.com he said, 'I have no words for it.

‘The perfect ending for my debut in Sydney. I knew he leads with his lead hand, his lead hand is always away from his face. Dream come true. The only thing that would make it better is an extra $50,000 in the bank.’