Khabib Nurmagomedov Kicked Off Frontier Airlines Flight Following Dispute Over Seat At Las Vegas Airport

MMA legend and one of the greatest of all time, Khabib Nurmagomedov was involved in a massive controversy that saw him get kicked off a Frontier Airlines flight in Las Vegas, Khabib got into a dispute over an emergency exit seat. He was removed from the flight by the flight attendants and was given another flight to go to his destination. This has caused a massive row within the MMA community and Khabib has also put out a statement regarding the same.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Deboarded From Airline

UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov was kicked off from a Frontier Airlines flight after a dispute over an emergency seat. Khabib was approached by a flight attendant who questioned his ability to help other passengers in the case of an emergency. Khabib who was willing to comply was then removed from the aircraft because the flight attendant felt uncomfortable. In a video now going viral the argument between Khabib and the flight attendant can be seen.

"We cannot allow you to sit in the exit row... I am not going to do this back and forth. I'll go call a supervisor. You can either take a different seat or we can go ahead and escort you off the plane," the flight attendant can be heard saying to the former UFC Champion.

Khabib in turn replied, “It's not fair."

He further explained that he had complied with the onboarding process and stated, "When I was in check-in, they asked me, do I know English and I said yes. Then why you guys do this?"

Khabib has now issued a statement on social media regarding the incident.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Issues Statement After Being Kicked Off Flight

Khabib Nurmagomedov following this incident took to social media to explain his side of things.

In his statement, Khabib said, “First of all, I need to clarify that it was @FlyFrontier not AlaskaAir. Lady who comes to me with questions was very rude from the very beginning, even though I speak very decent English and can understand everything and agreed to assist, she still insists on removing me from my seat. What was the base for that, racial, national or other one, I'm not sure. But after 2 minutes of conversation, she called security and I was deplaned from this aircraft, after 1,5 hour I boarded another airline one and left to my destination. I did my best to stay calm and respecttul as you can see on the video. But those crew members could do better next time and just be nice with clients,” said Khabib in a statement on social media.