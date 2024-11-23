'It's like an honour for me': UFC Prospect Kiru Singh Sahota On Representing Sikh Community

Being the fastest-growing sport in the world, MMA has witnessed an influx of fighters from South Asia lately, particularly from the Indian subcontinent. Fighters like Anshul Jubli and Pooja Tomar have recently emerged on the scene, clinching UFC contracts. Another promising fighter, Angad Bisht, is also making waves. Bisht had an impressive run in the Road to UFC tournament but, unfortunately, lost in the semi-final. Nevertheless, a brilliant career lies ahead of him.

Continuing this momentum, this week at UFC Fight Night, Kiru Singh Sahota will compete for an esteemed UFC contract.

Although based in England, Kiru Singh Sahota has Indian roots and takes pride in representing the Sikh community. He is set to face Korean fighter DongHun Choi in the Road to UFC Season 3 final. The fight promises to be intriguing, as both fighters bring unique strengths and impressive records to the table. Sahota has secured 12 wins in his 14 MMA contests, while Choi remains undefeated with a perfect 8-0 record. One of these Flyweight contenders will earn the coveted UFC contract this week, while the other will need to explore alternate opportunities. Their bout will feature on the preliminary card of the Yan vs. Figueiredo event.

Ahead of the highly anticipated fight, Republic Media Network, along with other prominent media outlets in India, had the opportunity to have a conversation with Kiru Singh Sahota. He responded to our questions with confidence and provided insightful answers.

On Representing Sikh Heritage. Whether It Adds To Motivation?

100% it does because when I win my people also win and I feel like maybe it is that extra motivation, it is everything to me, I am tripping up on my own words because it's like an honour for me.

Nerves Ahead of The Fight

No more than any other fight, not like extra nervous or anything. If anything I am highly confident, I feel good for this fight and no real nerves.

Strength And Dream Opponent