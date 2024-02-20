English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

UFC in WWE: MMA Superstar reaches RAW to CALL OUT Conor McGregor; Will 'The Notorious' come to WWE?

UFC Lightweight Fighter has finally called out Conor McGregor for a much-awaited clash during his appearance at WWE Monday Night RAW at Anaheim, CA.

Pavitra Shome
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Honda Centre in Anaheim, California, experienced the TKO Takeover with the UFC 298 PPV happening on Sunday, and WWE's Monday Night RAW also took place after the MMA event. Some big names were seen in attendance, which included Gabriel Iglesias, Netflix executives, “King” Callum Walsh, and more. Among them was UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chandler, who issued a wild challenge to out-of-action MMA superstar and UFC fighter Conor McGregor, which has seemingly fueled a colossal indication to their much-awaited fight in the octagon.

Also Read: 'Would be kicking myself if I said no': CM Punk opens up on his rough MMA run as a UFC welterweight

Advertisement

UFC Fighter Michael Chandler calls out Conor McGregor on WWE RAW

The Monday Night RAW which took place at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, California, saw major celebrity appearances at the sold-out sports entertainment show. While Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, GUNTHER, and more were the featured stars in the showcase. Some special guests at ringside were also seen. Professional Bull Rider John Crimber, undefeated boxer “King” Callum Walsh, and Netflix Executives were seen at the ringside and were featured in the show. UFC Lightweight fighter Michael Chandler, who had already announced his appearance, was also there. 

Advertisement

Announcer Samantha Irvin of RAW Ring brought her microphone to the barrier to present Michael Chandler to the Anaheim audience. Conor McGregor and the UFC Lightweight fighter have been attempting to get into a fight for some time now. The fighter pulled the microphone away from the fighter to cut a promo and challenged McGregor to make their fight happen.

“Hey, you are now in the presence of the most entertaining UFC fighter on the planet. Hey, now there’s a man from Ireland who has been making me wait for way too long. And I’ve still got one dude on my mind — Conor McGregor get your candy a** back to the Octagon, we’ve got some unfinished business, boys. God bless, I’ll see you at the top!” Said Michael Chandler

Also Read: Zuck is not a robot: We UNEARTHED the rare video of Mark Zuckerberg failing to hide his EMOTIONS!

Advertisement

Seering Michael Chandler challenging McGregor on RAW, it could be a new thing under the TKO Group Holdings regime. Since both promotions are under the same umbrella, they could move ahead with such entertaining crossovers in the future.

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

13 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

13 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

13 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

13 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

13 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

13 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

13 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

14 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

14 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

14 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

20 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

20 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

21 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. For J&K's Development, We Are Focusing Majorly on...: PM Modi | LIVE

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. #MamataArrestsMedia: Join the Campaign for Justice

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. नहीं बच पाएगा शाहजहांशेख, HC ने दिया सरेंडर का आदेश, ममता सरकार को फटकार

    15 minutes ago

  4. Australian Scientists Developing Game-Changing 'Artificial Heart'

    World16 minutes ago

  5. Anup Soni Opens Up On Getting Typecasted After Quitting Crime Patrol

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo