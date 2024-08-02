Published 10:47 IST, August 2nd 2024
Nevada district court judge denies settlement between the UFC and former fighters
A Nevada district judge denied a $335 million settlement Tuesday in two UFC antitrust lawsuits brought by former fighters, potentially sending both sides back to the negotiating table. Judge Richard Boulware set Aug. 19 for a status update for both cases with a tentative trial date on Oct. 28.
Tom Aspinall grapples with Curtis Blaydes during the Heavyweight bout at the Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, England | Image: AP
