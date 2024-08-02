sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NEET Scam | Puja Khedkar | Kerala Landslides | US Elections | Monsoon Fury | Ismail Haniyeh | Paris Olympics |

Published 10:47 IST, August 2nd 2024

Nevada district court judge denies settlement between the UFC and former fighters

A Nevada district judge denied a $335 million settlement Tuesday in two UFC antitrust lawsuits brought by former fighters, potentially sending both sides back to the negotiating table. Judge Richard Boulware set Aug. 19 for a status update for both cases with a tentative trial date on Oct. 28.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall grapples with Curtis Blaydes during the Heavyweight bout at the Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, England | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

10:47 IST, August 2nd 2024