Updated 3 September 2025 at 15:45 IST
Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion Sangram Singh Announces MMA Return, 40-Year-Old Indian Fighter Prepares For Second Match In Poland
Sangram Singh announces MMA return in Poland at age 40, aiming to inspire with his vegetarian lifestyle and athletic grit. His opponent and event details will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Sangram Singh, the Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion, has announced his return to the MMA circuit. The Indian fighter would be in action soon at an event in Poland.
The 40-year-old Indian fighter had earlier made history after becoming the first Indian male wrestler to win an international MMA fight.
In a region like India, where mixed martial arts is still in the developmental stage, Sangram Singh continues to push the boundaries and reach new heights.
Sangram Singh Announces MMA Return In Poland Event
Sangram Singh had made his MMA debut at the Gama International Fighting Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia. He sealed a victory over Pakistan's Ali Raza in just 90 seconds, establishing unparalleled authority worldwide.
The Indian wrestler had transitioned into the MMA realm in their late thirties, but continues to showcase athletic excellence.
Sangram Singh would be in action once again inside an octagon, making his Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) comeback. The Fit India Icon has confirmed his participation in the upcoming International tournament in the 83-90kg category in Poland.
The Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion has continued to push through to display athletic excellence to show that age has no limit.
"Age is just a number when your soul refuses to give up. When I stepped into that octagon in Georgia at 40, fighting against a fighter 17 years younger than me, I wasn't just fighting for myself – I was fighting to show every dreamer in their 20s, 30s, and 40s that their time is still ahead. This Poland tournament is my second chapter, not the final one," Sangram Singh said during his training preparations.
Sangram Singh Continues To Promote All-Vegetarian Regimen
The MMA journey of Sangram Singh breaks all age-related stereotypes in professional combat sports. He has continued to defy expectations as a vegetarian athlete, which challenges the traditional meat-based regimen in the realm of combat sports.
"My vegetarian lifestyle is not a limitation – it's my superpower. Every lentil, every vegetable, every morning's ghee and ashwagandha not only powers my muscles but also fuels my mission to prove that Indian traditions can dominate on the world stage," Sangram Singh explained.
Sangram Singh's transformation from wheelchair dependency to historic MMA success in his debut has displayed that age is just a number when it comes to attaining athletic excellence.
Sangram Singh's rival and the specifics of the MMA competition in Poland would be revealed in the coming weeks.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 3 September 2025 at 15:45 IST