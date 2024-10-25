sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Baba Siddique Murder | Khalistani Extremism | Cyclone Dana | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • MMA /
  • Ilia Topuria makes first featherweight title defense against Max Holloway at UFC 308

Published 18:51 IST, October 25th 2024

Ilia Topuria makes first featherweight title defense against Max Holloway at UFC 308

Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria remains a fan of Max Holloway, crediting the Hawaiian for being an inspiration for his UFC career. But the 27-year-old Topuria said he plans to put aside any positive feelings Saturday night when Holloway becomes his opponent at UFC 308.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria celebrates after defeating Bryce Mitchell in a UFC 282 mixed martial arts featherweight bout in Las Vegas. | Image: AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

18:51 IST, October 25th 2024