Advertisement

The UFC 300 event is making waves, and the fans are still not in the loop regarding the headliner of the tricentennial event. The rumour mill has been buzzing with potential battles and spectacular returns.

3 things you need to know

UFC 300 is scheduled to take place in April 2024

The event is still devoid of a headliner fight

Earlier there were rumors that Khabib Nurmagomedov would return to the event

UFC 300 Confirmed Fights

The UFC has confirmed eight fights as of Jan 17, 2024

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green; LW

Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar; FW

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic; LHW

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage; MW

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan; LW

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt; BW

Aside from these fights, two title contests have also been announced in the form for the PPV:

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan for the UFC Strawweight Title

Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje; LW BMF Title Fight

UFC 300 Unconfirmed Fights

The speculations are rife that the much-anticipated welterweight clash between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad could also become a part of the main card.

Advertisement

Major UFC 300 Rumors

Aside from the confirmed and unconfirmed encounters, there are various rumours about the show that is also making a mark. Let's take a look at them.

Advertisement

Alexa Grasso vs. Zhang Weili

Tom Aspinall vs. Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya vs. The Winner of Dricus Du Plessis & Sean Strickland

The Return of Ronda Rousey or Brock Lesnar