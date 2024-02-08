English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 23:30 IST

UFC 300: Here are all the confirmed fights for the mega event, Two title fights also announced

With the UFC 300 event looming, let's take a look at the confirmed match card of the fight. The card is not yet complete as headliner is yet to be announced.

Prateek Arya
UFC Octagon
UFC Octagon | Image:UFC/X
  • 2 min read
The UFC 300 event is making waves, and the fans are still not in the loop regarding the headliner of the tricentennial event. The rumour mill has been buzzing with potential battles and spectacular returns.

3 things you need to know

  • UFC 300 is scheduled to take place in April 2024
  • The event is still devoid of a headliner fight
  • Earlier there were rumors that Khabib Nurmagomedov would return to the event 

UFC 300 Confirmed Fights

The UFC has confirmed eight fights as of Jan 17, 2024

  • Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green; LW
  • Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar; FW
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic; LHW
  • Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage; MW
  • Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan; LW
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt; BW

Aside from these fights, two title contests have also been announced in the form for the PPV:

  • Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan for the UFC Strawweight Title
  • Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje; LW BMF Title Fight

UFC 300 Unconfirmed Fights

The speculations are rife that the much-anticipated welterweight clash between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad could also become a part of the main card.

Major UFC 300 Rumors

Aside from the confirmed and unconfirmed encounters, there are various rumours about the show that is also making a mark. Let's take a look at them.

  • Alexa Grasso vs. Zhang Weili
  • Tom Aspinall vs. Alex Pereira
  • Israel Adesanya vs. The Winner of Dricus Du Plessis & Sean Strickland
  • The Return of Ronda Rousey or Brock Lesnar
Published January 17th, 2024 at 23:30 IST

