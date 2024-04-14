×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

UFC 300 Highlights: EASY DAY IN OFFICE FOR PEREIRA! KO's Hill in R1 to retain title

A solid main card will have the fight fans hooked to their seats at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, two of the most exciting fighters in the UFC roster, will perform at the main event for the light heavyweight title. Justin Gaethje will also be in action against Max Holloway. Check out all the updates here at Republicworld.com

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
UFC 300 Poster
UFC 300 Poster | Image: X/@UFCEurope
UFC 300 Live Updates: A Walk in the Park for Pereira! Retains title vs Hill in R1
UFC 300 Live Updates: Zhang Weili wins via Unanimous decision, retains title
UFC 300 Live Updates: Yan was nearly choked out but the Bell saves her
11: 09 IST, April 14th 2024

Alex Pereira had an easy day as he took out Hill easily with a first round TKO to cap off UFC 300.

10: 34 IST, April 14th 2024

In the all-Chinese fighter co-main event, Zhang Weili retains the strawweight title via unanimous decision.

10: 08 IST, April 14th 2024

Zhang nearly choked out Yan but the bell saved her as R1 ended.
R2 begins

9: 43 IST, April 14th 2024

Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje gave it their all in the end, but the last second KO gave Holloway the win and was crowned as the NEW BMF title winner

One of the baddest KO's of ALL TIME!

9: 31 IST, April 14th 2024

A bloodied Justin Gaethje came back strong in R4

R5 officially begins!  

9: 25 IST, April 14th 2024

Gaethje vs Holloway extends till R4 as both fighters aren't willing to back down.

9: 19 IST, April 14th 2024

BMF Champ Gaethje was left bloodied after Round 2 as Holloway words on his nose

 

Round 3 is upon us

9: 11 IST, April 14th 2024

Gaethje gets a heel kick but the buzzer saves him as Round 1 ends!

Round 2 begins now  

8: 48 IST, April 14th 2024

Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen 1 from UFC 117 joins the 2024 UFC Hall of Fame class.

8: 46 IST, April 14th 2024

In a surprising turn of events, Arman Tsarukyan emerges as the winner for the lightweight bout against Charles Oliviera via unaninous decision after three rounds.

BMF title clash is set to take place next. 

8: 34 IST, April 14th 2024

Oliviera is bleeding as round 2 ends in a thriller. Round 3 now begins 

8: 28 IST, April 14th 2024

Oliviera had the  guillotine choke wrapped on Tsarukyan but he survived as the round 1 of the fight ended, Round 2 begins. 

8: 20 IST, April 14th 2024

The lightweight bout for Oliviera vs Tsarukyan officially begins at the octagon

8: 06 IST, April 14th 2024

Bo Nickal goes 6-0 as he takes out Cody Brundage via Submission in round two of the match

7: 51 IST, April 14th 2024

Middleweight bout between Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage officially begins as Main Card kicks off

7: 23 IST, April 14th 2024

Jiri Prochazka takes the W over Aleksandar Rakic via TKO as the prelims end

7: 00 IST, April 14th 2024

Aljamain Sterling takes out a returning Calvin Kattar after winning via Unanimous decision.

6: 42 IST, April 14th 2024

The UFC 300 Main Card will officially begin after the prelims featuring Kattar vs Sterling, and more. 

Published April 14th, 2024 at 06:42 IST

Whatsapp logo