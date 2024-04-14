Advertisement

Adrenaline is high, anticipation is reaching the next level as all eyes across the globe will be on the historic UFC 300. Celebrating 31 years of promoting world-class MMA action, UFC will hold its 300th numbered event this weekend, LIVE from the iconic T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. This star-studded event has assembled the greatest fight card in history, including 12 current or former champions, 18 ranked fighters, and 7 of the pound-for-pound best on the planet. On 14th April 2024, UFC fans can catch all the exhilarating action and iconic moments only on the premier destination for UFC in India – Sony Sports Network.

In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will take on No. 1 contender and former champion Jamahal Hill. Pereira burst onto the scene at middleweight that led to a stint as the champion in a rematch with his arch-rival Israel Adesanya. Pereira moved to the 205-pound division where he captured a second belt, cementing his legacy as one of the finest in the promotion.

Hill, the division's former champion, will be entering UFC 300 on a blistering four-fight win streak. Hill clinched the vacant UFC light heavyweight title last year, hustling past Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January, but a torn Achilles tendon forced him to relinquish the belt. With vengeance on his mind, Hill will be aiming to dethrone Pereira and claim the title at the grandest UFC event this year.

In the second title fight on the card, UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili will defend her title against No. 1 contender Yan Xiaonan in the first all-Chinese championship in UFC history. Zhang, China’s first-ever UFC champion, has an incredible 8-2 record inside the Octagon and 24-3 overall, making her one of the best female fighters in this sport. Yan claims rights as the first female Chinese athlete to be signed by UFC, and has progressed through the division with wins over Mackenzie Dern and Jessica Andrade to land this championship opportunity.

Filling out the main card, Justin Gaethje defends the BMF belt against former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway; former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and #4 ranked Arman Tsarukyan battle for next contender status; and world champion wrestler Bo Nickal takes on proven finisher Cody Brundage.

These mega showdowns have created a significant uproar among fans who anticipate high-octane action from many of the most well-known and loved fighters on the planet. UFC 300 will go down in history as one of the greatest events of all time - this is a can't-miss event and will be LIVE only on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch UFC 300 – Pereira vs Hill in India?

UFC 300 - Pereira vs Hill will be aired live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Which TV channel will telecast UFC 300 – Pereira vs Hill in India?

UFC 300 - Pereira vs Hill will be live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).

Where can I watch UFC 300 – Pereira vs Hill online in India?

UFC 300 - Pereira vs Hill can be streamed live on www.sonyliv.com in India.