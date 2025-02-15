sb.scorecardresearch
Updated 23:20 IST, February 15th 2025

UFC Fight Night 251 Live Streaming: How To Watch The MMA Event LIVE in India, UK & US?

UFC Fight Night Live Streaming: Take a look at how to watch the UFC Fight Night in the Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues event live before it begins.

UFC Fight Night
UFC Fight Night | Image: X/@UFC

Gear up for an exciting encounter at the UFC Apex as UFC Fight Night is expected to deliver some huge match-ups inside the octagon. The main event will feature a middleweight bout, with Jared Cannonier all set to lock horns against Gregory Rodrigues. The co-main event is also an exciting affair, as Calvin Kattar will be up against Youssef Zalal in the flyweight division. Ahead of the clash, take a look at all the details you need to know. 

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues: Check Timings, venue, live streaming details, and more

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues: Full Match Card

Main Card

  • Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal (featherweight)
  • Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka (middleweight)
  • Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov (lightweight)
  • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski (middleweight)
  • Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado (featherweight)

Preliminary Card:

  • Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza (women's strawweight)
  • Jared Gordon vs. Mashrabjon Ruzibaev (lightweight)
  • Rafael Estevam vs. Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams (welterweight)
  • Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith (bantamweight)
  • Valter Walker vs. Don'Tale Mayes (heavyweight)
  • Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (women's bantamweight)

Where will the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues take place?

The UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

When will the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues take place?

The UFC Fight Night Preliminary card begins at 05:30 AM IST, while the main card will be taking place at 7:30 AM IST. 

How to watch the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Live Telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues live streaming on ESPN+ The Preliminary card begins at 02:00 PM GMT while the main card will be taking place at 05:00 PM GMT.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues live streaming on ESPN+ The Preliminary card begins at 08:00 PM ET, 05:00 PM PT, while the main card will be taking place at 10:00 PM PM ET / 07:00 PM PT.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Live Streaming in Australia?

Fans in the UK can watch the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues live streaming on TNT Sports. The Preliminary card begins at 01:00 AM, while the main card will be taking place at 03:00 AM BST

Published 23:20 IST, February 15th 2025