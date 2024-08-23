sb.scorecardresearch
  • Munro's blazing fifty guides New York Strikers to 12-run win over Boca Raton Trailblazers

Published 02:24 IST, August 23rd 2024

Munro's blazing fifty guides New York Strikers to 12-run win over Boca Raton Trailblazers

Colin Munro smashed 64 off 26 balls as New York Strikers beat Boca Raton Trailblazers by 12 runs to register their second win in the tournament.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Munro's blazing fifty guides New York Strikers to 12-run win over Boca Raton Trailblazers | Image: Special Arrangement
02:24 IST, August 23rd 2024