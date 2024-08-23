Published 02:24 IST, August 23rd 2024
Munro's blazing fifty guides New York Strikers to 12-run win over Boca Raton Trailblazers
Colin Munro smashed 64 off 26 balls as New York Strikers beat Boca Raton Trailblazers by 12 runs to register their second win in the tournament.
