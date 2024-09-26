sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:44 IST, September 26th 2024

Napheesa Collier scores 42 to tie a WNBA playoff record for points, and the Lynx swept the Mercury

Napheesa Collier scored 42 to tie a WNBA playoff record for points in a game, and the Minnesota Lynx swept the Phoenix Mercury 101-88 on Wednesday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Napheesa Collier
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier celebrates her 3-point basket against the Phoenix Mercury during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff game in Minneapolis | Image: AP
  • 1 min read
