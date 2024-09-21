Published 00:09 IST, September 21st 2024
Nationals reactivate right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams to face Cubs
The Washington Nationals reactivated Trevor Williams before Friday afternoon's game at Chicago, and the right-hander was set to make his first start since May 30 against the Cubs and Jameson Taillon.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Nationals reactivate right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams to face Cubs | Image: AP

- 1 min read
00:09 IST, September 21st 2024