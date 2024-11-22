sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • NBA memo to players urges increased vigilance regarding home security following break-ins

Published 22:14 IST, November 22nd 2024

NBA memo to players urges increased vigilance regarding home security following break-ins

The NBA is urging its players to take additional precautions to secure their homes following reports of recent high-profile burglaries of dwellings owned by Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis , Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. and Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes, Kelce.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis reacts to his three pointer during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Milwaukee | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

22:08 IST, November 22nd 2024

NBA