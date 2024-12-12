NDTL Receives Approval From WADA To Manage Athlete Biological Passport

The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) here has received approval from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to manage the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP), which is a significant for the country's initiatives to curb the abuse of banned performance-enhancing substances.

The WADA granted the approval on December 6, a press release from the sports ministry stated.

The Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) is an advanced anti-doping tool that monitors an athlete's biological markers over time. By analysing variations in parameters such as blood and steroid profiles, the ABP helps to ensure fair play in sports and to protect clean athletes.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has granted approval for the NDTL, New Delhi on 6th December 2024, as an Athlete Passport Management Unit (APMU) to manage the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP)," a PIB release said.

"This milestone marks a significant achievement for India in advancing its anti-doping initiatives. Now, India is part of a group of the 17 APMUs approved by WADA worldwide.