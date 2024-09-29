Published 09:23 IST, September 29th 2024
New York Giants have concerns about their 1-3 record and rookie sensation Malik Nabers
The New York Giants' 1-3 record roughly a quarter of the way through the season isn't the only concern for coach Brian Daboll, and it might not even be the biggest. The stress is probably higher regarding sensational rookie receiver Malik Nabers.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Malik Nabers | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
09:23 IST, September 29th 2024