Neymar Claims Being 'Nervous' After Vinicius' Heroics Help Brazil Rout Scotland in FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: The spotlight was on Neymar when he made a return to the pitch in Brazilian colours. While he did not have a night to remember personally, Vinicius was the star for Brazil as they beat Scotland. Neymar checked in during the 76th minute against Scotland, with the team leading 3-0 and well on its way to clinching a spot in the knockout stage that starts next week. Brazil won by that score.

ALSO READ: Vinicius Junior Brace Sends Brazil Into World Cup Knockouts

‘Was very nervous’

His appearance wasn’t a surprise: Brazil said earlier this week that he would be available, clearing the way for the forward to make his debut after missing the first two matches because of a right calf injury.

He did not start, and it seemed like that was the plan Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti had all along when he raised the possibility earlier this week that Neymar could play as a substitute.

Advertisement

After the game, Neymar admitted being ‘nervous’.

"My heart was racing, I was very nervous... but happy! Proud, everything went well," he said.

Advertisement

"100%?", Denilson asked.

"100%, 100%", the star player assured.

And when Neymar got off the bench to start doing some warmup sprints and stretches along the sideline during the second half, fans in that area absolutely roared. The cheers got louder when he checked in, as well as when he made his first touch.

Vinícius scored two goals - one of them practically into an empty net to open the scoring. He scored in the seventh minute and again just before halftime, tying Norway’s Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé with of France with four goals, one behind Lionel Messi of Argentina.