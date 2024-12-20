Ninth-Placed Ajeetesh Sandhu Lone Indian In Hunt For Asian Tour Card

India's Ajeetesh Sandhu continued his quest for an Asian Tour card, adding an even-par 71 to be the only Indian to get past the fourth-round cut, which fell at 4-under here on Friday.

The fifth and last round of the Final Stage of the Asian Tour Qualifying School will determine the Top-35 and ties who will get the Tour card for 2025.

Sandhu, who won last week in his home Tour in India, has played rounds of 63-70-68-71 to be 12-under and is tied-ninth after being joint leader on day one.

After four days of intense golf, 73 players have made it to the final round of the Asian Tour Qualifying School.

The others Indians who fell by the wayside are Karandeep Kochhar (67-73-69-72) at T-74, Arjun Sharma (73-70-70-68) T-74.

S Chikkarangappa, Pukhraj Gill and Rashid Khan (T-88), Aryan Roopa Anand (T-101), Anshul Kabthiyal (T-136), Honey Baisoya (T-142), Syed Saqib Ahmed and Khalin Joshi (T-144), Dhruv Sheoran and Aman Raj (T-170) also missed the cuts, which were applied after the second and fourth rounds.

Japan's Takumi Murakami carded a six-under-par 65 to move to 19-under, while South Korean Kyungnam Kang shot a 70 to be two behind the leader.

Japan's Yosuke Asaji (67) and Taiki Yoshida (69), and Korean Doyeob Mun (67) are joint third, four behind the leader.