No Official Decision Yet on Cancelling IPL 2025 Amid Escalating India-Pakistan Conflict

A complete blackout seen at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium as IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals is abondoned due to security reasons, in Dharamsala on Thursday. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: As Indian armed forces respond to Pakistan's escalation along the international border, no announcement has been made regarding the cancellation of the ongoing IPL 2025 – T20 cricket tournament, despite the rapidly evolving war situation between India and Pakistan. This follows an IPL match between Punjab and Delhi in Dharamsala, which was called off midway on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Indian armed forces and air defense systems remain on high alert as Pakistan continues to escalate tensions along the international border by launching drones and missiles in an attempt to target Indian military and civilian establishments.

However, none of these attempts have been successful, as India's air defense systems, including the S-400, effortlessly neutralised them on the intervening nights of May 7-8 and May 8-9.

India Army releases video showing Pak's failed escalation to target Indian military, civilian establishments

On Friday morning, Indian Army issued a statement informing how Pakistan tried to escalate the situation along the Line of Control and International Border by firing a swarm of drones and missiles but all these attempts were successfully neutralised by the Indian air defence system.

In its statement, the Army said, “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs.”