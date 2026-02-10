'No Penalty For BCB': ICC Clears The Air On Bangladesh Cricket Board Over T20 World Cup Absence

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have concluded a productive dialogue. According to information, the fruitful conversation has paved the way for a resolution to the ongoing standoff over Bangladesh's absence from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The talks, described as open, constructive, and congenial, covered several key issues, including the tournament and the outlook for cricket in South Asia.

The ICC has reaffirmed Bangladesh's position as a valued full member, acknowledging its proud cricketing history and vital role in the growth of the global game. The ICC stance comes as a welcome relief for the BCB, which had been facing possible penalties for its decision to pull out of the T20 World Cup due to security concerns in India.

On the organisation's commitment to Bangladesh, ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta asserted, "Bangladesh's absence from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is regrettable, but it does not alter the ICC's enduring commitment to Bangladesh as a core cricketing nation." He added that the focus remains on working with key stakeholders, including the BCB, to ensure the sport grows sustainably in the country and that future opportunities for its players and fans are strengthened.

As part of the agreement, Bangladesh will host an ICC event between 2028 and 2031, subject to the usual hosting processes and requirements. The decision reflects confidence in Bangladesh's capability as a host and reinforces the ICC's stance to provide meaningful hosting opportunities across its membership to develop cricket in the country.

The BCB has also retained its right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) should it choose to do so, a move that exists under current ICC regulations and remains intact. The ICC's approach is guided by principles of neutrality and fairness, reflecting a shared objective of facilitative support rather than punishment.

No Penalty For BCB

The ICC has agreed not to impose any financial, sporting, or administrative penalty on the BCB in relation to its absence from the T20 World Cup. The decision is a big relief for the BCB, which had been facing uncertainty over its future participation in ICC events.

