'No Specific Reason Communicated': Table Tennis Star Manika Batra Reacts To Asian Games 2026 Omission, Seeks PM Modi's Intervention



A day later, Batra voiced her concerns over the decision and wrote on X, "My non-selection for the Asian Games 2026 squad is deeply disheartening, with no specific reason communicated."



"Questions arise on consistency, as different thresholds and considerations were applied in the previous selection cycle compared to my case. If the same rules are meant to apply as in the last Asian Games selection," she added.



"I have sought clarity on the process and respectfully request the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Hon'ble Sports Minister and Indian Olympic Association to look into the matter and ensure transparency and fair application of selection norms," she concluded.



TTFI selected the squad based on a policy that allocates 50 per cent weightage to national rankings, 40 per cent to world rankings and 10 per cent to the selection committee's discretion.



Despite being India's second-highest-ranked women's singles player internationally, Batra failed to make the main squad, largely due to her absence from domestic tournaments, which impacted her national ranking.



The women's team will be led by Sreeja Akula, India's top-ranked female paddler and world No. 45. The squad also includes Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Syndrela Das. Swastika Ghosh and Batra have been named as reserves.