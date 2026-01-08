NRAI Suspends National Shooting Coach After Minor Accuses Him Of Sexual Assualt, Probe Ordered

The National Rifle Association of India has suspended a national coach after he was accused of sexual assault by a 17-year-old national-level shooter. Haryana Police have registered a case against the coach on allegations of sexual assault, following a detailed complaint submitted by the athlete’s family. Authorities stated that the victim was a minor when the incident allegedly took place. The FIR was lodged on Tuesday at the Women’s Police Station in NIT Faridabad under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

NRAI have also initiated an internal enquiry and has confirmed the accused will not be a part of any assignment until the probe is completed. Till the inquiry is completed, the coach has been suspended from all duties and will not be given any new assignment,” NRAI secretary general Pawan Kumar Singh said.

The Alleged Incident Happened Last Month

As per the FIR registered by the police, the alleged incident happened on the 16th of last month and the FIR was registered on 6th January.

The athlete had reportedly been training under Bharadwaj since August 2025 and stated in her complaint that the incident left her deeply traumatised. The girl revealed the matter to her mother on January 1 after repeated questioning. Bharadwaj, a former pistol shooter, had previously served a doping ban in 2010 for using a beta-blocker during his competitive career.

