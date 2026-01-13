New Delhi : Odisha Football Club (OFC) has confirmed its participation in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) tournament on Tuesday. The club issued an official statement on Instagram, adding that it supports the Government of India's objective of ensuring continuity, stability, and long-term growth in Indian football.



"After careful consideration, Odisha Football Club (OFC) confirms its participation in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), in alignment with the proposal put forward by the All india Football Federation (AIFF) and in support of the Government of India's objective to ensure continuity, stability, and long-term growth in Indian football," the statement said.



"OFC fully supports the Government of India's commitment to keeping Indian football active, visible, and unified during this important period of transition. Sustaining momentum in the domestic game is critical not only for players, clubs, and staff, but also for the millions of fans across the country whose passion for football continues to drive the sport forward," it read.



"Over the past decade, OFC has remained a deeply committed stakeholder in the development of both men's and women's football in India, making sustained investments in the football ecosystem. Our decision to participate reflects our unwavering belief in the long-term future of Indian football and in the Indian Super League as the country's premier football competition. We remain fully committed to working closely with the Government of India, AIFF, and all stakeholders to help build a stronger, more competitive, and globally respected Indian football ecosystem," the statement concluded.

Advertisement



Earlier, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Indian Super League will start on February 14. Mandaviya has also noted that all 14 clubs have agreed to play the ISL this season.

Union Sports Minister Mandaviya noted that all 14 clubs have agreed to play in the ISL this season. "We have decided that the ISL will start on February 14, Saturday, and all of our clubs will participate in it," Mansukh Mandaviya told the reporters."In the country, football has progressed. In football, the country performs well. Through the League, the country gets good players. With this aim, the ISL league will be held," he added.

Advertisement



Previously, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) held an Emergency Committee meeting and said the dates for the ISL would be announced soon.

The Emergency Committee met to consider and acknowledge the report submitted by the AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee. The Coordination Committee was formed on December 20, 2025, following discussions at the AIFF Executive Committee meeting and the subsequent Annual General Meeting.