  Olympic Champion Lindsey Vonn Is Ending Her Retirement At Age 40 To Make A Skiing Comeback

Published 19:34 IST, November 14th 2024

Olympic Champion Lindsey Vonn Is Ending Her Retirement At Age 40 To Make A Skiing Comeback

Lindsey Vonn is coming out of retirement to rejoin the U.S. Ski Team, she announced Thursday, intending to race again at age 40 — and six years after her last Olympics.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn of the United States hold the Stars and Stripes during the flower ceremony for the Women's super-G at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia | Image: AP Photo
19:34 IST, November 14th 2024