'Organisers Arrested, Tickets to Be Refunded,' Says West Bengal DGP Assures Angry Messi Fans After Chaos at Salt Lake Stadium

Messi India Tour: Following chaotic scenes at Salt Lake Stadium, West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar addressed the media, confirming that the event organisers have been arrested and that ticket refunds will be issued to the fans.

“We have already arrested the organiser, and the tickets which have been sold should be refunded,” he said.

The DGP said police action was taken after large-scale confusion and unrest broke out during the event. Explaining the reason behind the unrest, the DGP said fans were disappointed after realising that football star Lionel Messi was not scheduled to play but was only expected to make a brief appearance. This led to anxiety and anger among the crowd.

“There was some kind of anger or anxiety in the fans saying that he's not playing. The plan was that he would come here, wave, meet certain people and leave,” he added.

He also announced that the state government has constituted a committee to examine every aspect of the event, including possible lapses or mismanagement by the organisers.

“Now the government has already constituted a committee that will look into all aspects, including whether there was any mismanagement on the organiser's side or anything else,” he told the media.

Later, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim spoke about the ground situation and the police response. He said restoring peace was the immediate priority and confirmed that normalcy has now returned in and around the stadium.

“Peace has to be restored immediately. That has been taken care of. Traffic is normal. People have all gone back home. The incident has been localised and limited to Salt Lake Stadium,” Shamim said.

He further reiterated that strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the incident.